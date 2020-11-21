 Skip to main content
Letter, 11/22: Many cases going unreported
Letter, 11/22: Many cases going unreported

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

Articles often point out the number of cases in the Lancaster County area. What doesn't get pointed out is the number of cases that are not being reported.

This is often through people not wanting to be tested for fear of having to be quarantined and missing school or work. The new cases are just newly discovered. Hundreds more people are probably out there with the virus but decide not to get tested.

I am the daughter of a doctor, but I hear all too often from my mother and from fellow classmates in school of why they won't get tested because they don't want to miss something in quarantine.

Abigail Eberspacher, Cordova

