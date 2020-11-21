Letter, 11/22: Making a stand for freedom?

Throughout our history, brave heroes have defended America’s freedom. Now, Gov. Pete Ricketts is defending Nebraskans from a mask mandate.

He understands that this battle is not easy and that there will be costs, such as business restrictions, even businesses bankrupted, and school restrictions as well as parents out of work to be at home with their children.

He understands that many more people will become ill with COVID-19, that our hospitals will need to accommodate more people sick with the virus even at the cost of restricting other healthcare services, and that more Nebraskans will die as a result.

But what are such costs against the freedom of Nebraskans from wearing a mask when they are close by to others in public? Beside our governor stands Dr. Gary Anthone, Governor Ricketts' neighbor, our state’s chief medical officer, and Nebraska’s very own Scott Atlas, who, like Anthone, has not been indoctrinated with a public-health education.

Anthone previously has defended Nebraskans from over-testing for COVID-19, asking: “(Y)ou have to ask yourself: Why do we even test anymore?” Freedom is not free, and we have leaders like Governor Ricketts and Dr. Anthone to thank for that.

Stephen Reichenbach, Lincoln