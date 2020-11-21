Letter, 11/22: Listening to wrong people

I am constantly amazed at the number of people, who think they know better than scientists, even though they are not in a scientific field.

Would a car mechanic allow a ballerina to repair a car? Kelly Jensen is part of an Omaha group that opposes wearing masks so much that the group funded two anti-mask billboards ("Anti-mask groups in Lincoln, Omaha growing, co-founder says," Nov. 14).

Having stated he was sure he’d had COVID-19 because he lost his “sense of taste and smell,” he still refuses to wear a mask. He shops without a mask since he believes they don’t work.

I wonder if he had gone shopping before the symptoms of COVID-19 manifested themselves? Was he out in public when he had symptoms? If that is so, he will never know how many people he may have infected, sent to the hospital or tragically caused their deaths.

Infected people usually spread the viral load, and refusing to wear a mask in public is irresponsible. This isn’t about the Bill of Rights. Not wearing a mask to show that you are not controlled doesn’t prove anything but that person’s lack of concern for other people.