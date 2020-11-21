Letter, 11/22: Frost should wear mask correctly

My family have been huge Husker football fans for decades. Often around our home you could hear "Go Big Red!" We were thrilled to hear that our homegrown Nebraskan, Scott Frost, was hired as coach. We felt he could inspire, mentor, lead and coach our young men in the Nebraska way.

However, watching the televised games this year has been disappointing to say the least. We are currently in the severe red risk for COVID-19, and yet Frost chooses to wear his mask under his chin. The governor, mayor and all the doctors in Lincoln are imploring people to wear masks. However, our leader of young men chooses not to. This does not bode well for his leadership abilities.

Too many people have lost loved ones to COVID-19. I find his behavior to be a personal foul to all those who are trying to flatten the curve. Wear a mask, Coach; you may not know whose life you are saving.

Sue Barrett, Lincoln

