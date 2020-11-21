Letter, 11/22: Everyone has own interpretation

I'm always amused and often puzzled when Cal Thomas ("Faith leaders and facts," Nov. 18) complains that liberal faith leaders and liberal judges interpret the Bible or the Constitution from a personal perspective. Is there any other perspective?

Doesn't Thomas also interpret the Bible and the Constitution from a personal perspective? It's called having "presuppositions" (Google it), and we all have them, even Cal.

Thomas and his conservative Bible and Constitution interpreters also come to each text with their own personal perspectives, prejudices, politics, beliefs, assumptions, etc.

If you could approach a text (Bible or Constitution) without a personal perspective (presuppositions), you'd have to be God.

Cal isn't God, and his naivety regarding personal perspective is beginning to wear thin!

Jim Keyser, Lincoln

