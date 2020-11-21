 Skip to main content
Letter, 11/22: Amid crisis, give other our best
Letter, 11/22: Amid crisis, give other our best

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

I recently witnessed the most compelling testimony of our responsibility to fellow Nebraskans during this pandemic.

Precisely 21 minutes into the City of Lincoln’s Nov. 13 Coronavirus Update news conference, Dr. Jeffrey Jarrett, a pulmonary and critical care physician with Nebraska Pulmonary Specialties, is describing the sacrifices he and his family have made. “We haven’t been in a restaurant since March. We haven’t been in church, except for when our son was confirmed. It’s not fun. We don’t want to be like that, but it’s what we have to do.”

Then, Jarrett suddenly chokes up. “I didn’t think I’d get emotional,” he says, audibly gulping and eyes watering, “but we need help.”

In this exact moment, there is no whining, selfishness, skepticism or hostility. There is only the rawest of pleas: Can you please summon your best – as we have for eight punishing months – for everyone’s well-being?

Jesse Starita, Lincoln

