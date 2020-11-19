Letter, 11/20: Stricter response is warranted

I have always suspected that Gov. Pete Ricketts was a carpetbagger, never really caring about his Nebraska constituents. His lame response Monday to Nebraska's steep rise in COVID cases now proves it.

If one looks only at the present rate of increase of hospitalizations, Nebraska is not going to have hospital capacity and staff to provide for us. Even more, it seems as if Ricketts hasn't been following what the experts are now saying, that is, we are in for the virus to spread not just at its current rate, but to explode exponentially.

Yet, the resulting deaths may be avoidable if Ricketts would lead, lead us through hard, restrictive choices. We can live for a bit without attending sport events and bars, can't we? If Grandma's life depended on it?

My sister lives in British Columbia where people are fined $1,000 if more than five people are gathered. Here in Nebraska, Ricketts has set the cutoff for group events at 10,000 people. Really? Woe is us.

Amy Svoboda, Lincoln