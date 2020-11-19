Letter, 11/20: Pleas, data won't sway anti-maskers

Good leaders know when to change course if circumstances require it. This is the time for our governor, who has done a superb job in leading us through this pandemic, to step up and mandate the No. 1 tool to prevent the spread of COVID.

Every time he is asked about a mask mandate, he uses the excuse that mandates breed resistance. The mask resistance culture is not going change by using encouragement and data to convince them. They don’t listen to reason and will only wear a mask when they have no choice.

Just like seat belts and motorcycle helmets, masks save lives. If we don’t get this under control, we run the risk of having no health care workers left to take care of all the patients in our hospitals, a scary situation that could be helped if every one wears masks and social distances.

Julia Larson, Lincoln