Letter, 11/20: Herd immunity isn't worth it
Sen. Mike Groene

Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte holds up a spreadsheet as he speaks during debate in February.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

State Sen. Mike Groene wants America to achieve herd immunity, which could require 200 million cases of COVID-19 ("'I finally got my wish;' state senator contracts COVID," Nov. 11).

Great idea, Mike. With approximately 1.5% of cases resulting in death, that's 3 million American deaths. Is wearing a mask really so onerous a task to save a few million lives?

Robert Dale, Lincoln

