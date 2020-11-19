Letter, 11/20: Herd immunity isn't worth it

State Sen. Mike Groene wants America to achieve herd immunity, which could require 200 million cases of COVID-19 ("'I finally got my wish;' state senator contracts COVID," Nov. 11).
Great idea, Mike. With approximately 1.5% of cases resulting in death, that's 3 million American deaths. Is wearing a mask really so onerous a task to save a few million lives?
Robert Dale, Lincoln
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.