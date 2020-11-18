Letter, 11/19: More masks, fewer in hospital

Back in October, Gov. Pete Ricketts demanded that hospitals maintain 10% bed availability. The way to reduce hospital admissions is to reduce transmission of the virus.

Despite strong recommendations from scientists at CDC and National Institutes of Health, he refused to initiate a mask mandate. "Maintaining available beds" is not within the governor's ability to mandate.

The scientists say masking is the best way to reduce the spread of the virus.

This week, Governor Ricketts continues to refuse to mandate masks.

Data shows that mandating seat belts has helped save lives in Nebraska. People wear seat belts because they are told they must.

So the best way to help Nebraskans protect themselves would be to mandate masks. Most Nebraskans will wear masks if they must.

Mickey Seefeld, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1