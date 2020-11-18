 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 11/19: More masks, fewer in hospital
View Comments

Letter, 11/19: More masks, fewer in hospital

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

Back in October, Gov. Pete Ricketts demanded that hospitals maintain 10% bed availability. The way to reduce hospital admissions is to reduce transmission of the virus.

Despite strong recommendations from scientists at CDC and National Institutes of Health, he refused to initiate a mask mandate. "Maintaining available beds" is not within the governor's ability to mandate.

The scientists say masking is the best way to reduce the spread of the virus.

This week, Governor Ricketts continues to refuse to mandate masks.

Data shows that mandating seat belts has helped save lives in Nebraska. People wear seat belts because they are told they must.

So the best way to help Nebraskans protect themselves would be to mandate masks. Most Nebraskans will wear masks if they must.

Mickey Seefeld, Lincoln

View Comments
0
1
0
0
1

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News