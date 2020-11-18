Letter, 11/19: GOP puts party before country

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has now filed a “friend-of-the-court” brief in support of the Pennsylvania Republican Party’s attempt to steal the election and award the state’s electors to Donald Trump.

In doing so, Peterson’s spokesperson stated that this is “to maintain the proper separation of powers within state governments.” That doesn’t pass the sniff test. The Pennsylvania GOP is responsible for this mess by not allowing the more than 2.5 million mail-in ballots to be processed ahead of the Nov. 3 election, creating the chaos we are now witnessing.

The real reason for this brief is that the Republican Party will do whatever is necessary to “win” an election. It is about putting party over country, even if it means that democracy will be seriously compromised. The once-proud GOP has now rejected the values upon which this nation was founded, and has now fully embraced an autocrat intent on destroying democratic norms.

Ted Larson, Martell

