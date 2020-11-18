 Skip to main content
Letter, 11/19: Churchill line resonates today
Letter, 11/19: Churchill line resonates today

President Donald Trump leaves the podium after speaking Thursday at the White House in Washington.

 EVAN VUCCI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Watching the various Republican Party leadership and President Trump continue with their election farce and the attempt to use unsubstantiated fraud claims to overturn the election results again reminds me of a Winston Churchill quote: "I am in favor of government of the people, for the people, but not by the people."

Of course, Churchill was remarking upon his belief in noblesse oblige and was to change his mind after much consideration as he became older and realized the desires and expectations of the British empire citizens, but I believe it is very apt in our present predicament and times.

Phillip Ness, Denton

