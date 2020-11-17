Letter, 11/18: Sears site would make good library

Lincoln's next library should occupy the former Sears building at Gateway Mall.
Why? A large, two-story space is available. There's plenty of at-grade parking, and it's a central location. We don't need a new library downtown; we need a library that's convenient to use.
It's pleasant going to one of the newer three libraries with close-by parking and easy access. Please spend our tax dollars wisely on the Bennett Martin replacement.
Alan Hersch, Lincoln
