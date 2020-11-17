 Skip to main content
Letter, 11/18: Sears site would make good library
Sears

Sears' Lincoln location at Gateway Mall closed in March.

 Journal Star file photo

Lincoln's next library should occupy the former Sears building at Gateway Mall.

Why? A large, two-story space is available. There's plenty of at-grade parking, and it's a central location. We don't need a new library downtown; we need a library that's convenient to use.

It's pleasant going to one of the newer three libraries with close-by parking and easy access. Please spend our tax dollars wisely on the Bennett Martin replacement.

Alan Hersch, Lincoln

