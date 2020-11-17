Letter, 11/18: Rand Paul comments dangerous

A tweet by U.S Sen. Rand Paul claiming wearing a mask doesn’t protect against COVID-19 has received a lot of publicity. Specifically he claimed a randomized clinical study showed cloth masks were no help. But a Nov. 8 New York Times story points out the study Paul referenced was about the ability of a cloth mask to protect its wearer in a hospital setting, compared to a surgical mask.

Nobody claims a surgical mask isn’t better for the wearer. The reason we wear masks is to protect others from droplets we emit while talking, coughing, etc. There is overwhelming laboratory evidence that cloth masks greatly reduce the likelihood of our infecting others.

The damage Paul’s inaccurate tweet has done -- it has been re-tweeted thousands of times -- is compounded by his comment, “But never mind; it’s all about submission.” Of course that is false. We wear masks to avoid causing those around us to sicken and potentially die.

I suggest if Senator Paul needs to boost his bad-boy cred, he can ride his Harley and not make our efforts to take care of our fellow citizens even harder than they are now.

Dan Howell, Lincoln