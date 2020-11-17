Letter, 11/18: Educators' efforts have been heroic

I hope Lincolnites recognize the incredible work that teachers and educational leaders in both the public and parochial schools are doing to keep our kids learning both in school and through remote learning.

Planning for COVID-19-impacted learning has been stressful for educators, and continuing to deal with revised protocols, uneven schedules and balancing both remote and in-school students has been challenging to say the least.

Next time you have an opportunity to talk to your student’s teachers or any educators that you know, tell them how much you appreciate their patience, dedication and hard work to educate Lincoln students during these difficult times.

We will all be better off for their heroic efforts.

Nick Cusick, Lincoln

