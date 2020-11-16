 Skip to main content
Letter, 11/17: Kudos to all election workers
Election logo 2020

I'm writing to acknowledge the Election Day workers here in Nebraska. To all of the poll workers, ballot counters, the county and state election offices and the U.S. Postal Service for delivery, thank you!

At present, it seems the election was completed without any hangups, miscalculations, interference, fraud or abuse. Cheers to you for your hard work in keeping our democracy running!

James Benes, Lincoln

