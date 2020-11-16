 Skip to main content
Letter, 11/17: It's now time for compromise
Letter, 11/17: It's now time for compromise

Biden

President-elect Joe Biden, joined by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks at The Queen theater on Monday in Wilmington, Del.

 CAROLYN KASTER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

We will have a new president on Jan. 20, despite the Trump administration's baseless claims of voter fraud. The normal peaceful transfer of power will not happen because President Trump is incapable of admitting defeat.

He will not concede. Instead, he will loudly proclaim that the election was stolen from him. He lost the popular vote by 4 million or 5 million. What is disturbing is that 70-plus million people voted for him. This illustrates that the division he created in the country is still with us.

It is amazing that a person who was so unfit to be president still has that much support. Equally disturbing is that voters saw fit to reelect nearly all the incumbent senators and representatives, despite the fact that Congress' approval rating is 19%. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham are both going to be there for another six years.

So, the Senate will remain in gridlock. It is time for compromise to no longer be a dirty word and for both sides to find common ground and work together for the good of the people who elected them.

Earl Flittner, Waverly

