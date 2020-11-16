Letter, 11/17: Evidence clear that masks help

Gov. Pete Ricketts should move forward with a mask mandate. This is an evidence-based necessity during this public health crisis.

Casual observation at the Walmart near our home clearly demonstrates the greatly increased compliance with masks as soon as Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and our health department established the mandate here, and our Lincoln-Lancaster daily case rate went down shortly after.

From a recent Canadian study: "We find an increase of roughly 20 percentage points in mask usage, on average, as soon as a mask mandate is implemented, and this effect persists over the following weeks. These results show that mask mandates enjoy broad compliance in Canada and help confirm the mechanism for the significant impact mask mandates have on the spread of COVID-19."

And from EU's The Centre for Economic Policy Research charts published July 15 display: "Mask mandates for employees directly reduced transmissions."

The people of Nebraska place trust in the governor and too many think that he considers masks to be simply a recommended matter of personal preference.

Dr. David Arunski, Lincoln