Letter, 11/15: Rationalization comes with loss

Rationalization comes with loss

Following the Nov. 3 election, some of the millions who voted for President Trump feel the need to make excuses. Some want to convince others, but many strive mightily to salve their own consciences.

One of the more odious of the excuses is, “I didn’t vote for Trump, the man; I voted for Trump’s policies,” reciting a political screed of the president’s unfulfilled promises to improve the economy, veterans’ programs, border walls, immigration and a host of other pocketbook issues.

That’s a sad, last-minute attempt to excuse these past years of bad choices.

Trumpists recklessly spent their precious votes on an egomaniacal candidate who didn’t know how to deliver on his promises and then tried to give him four more years to fumble and fume.

Now their amateur political hero has been defeated, leaving his supporters trying to justify their wasted efforts to others, their children and themselves.

Their poor choices had dragged clearer-thinking citizens unwillingly into Trump’s vile orbit when in 2016 they recklessly gifted Trump the presidency of the entire nation.