Letter, 11/15: Rationalization comes with loss

Rationalization comes with loss
Following the Nov. 3 election, some of the millions who voted for President Trump feel the need to make excuses. Some want to convince others, but many strive mightily to salve their own consciences.
One of the more odious of the excuses is, “I didn’t vote for Trump, the man; I voted for Trump’s policies,” reciting a political screed of the president’s unfulfilled promises to improve the economy, veterans’ programs, border walls, immigration and a host of other pocketbook issues.
That’s a sad, last-minute attempt to excuse these past years of bad choices.
Trumpists recklessly spent their precious votes on an egomaniacal candidate who didn’t know how to deliver on his promises and then tried to give him four more years to fumble and fume.
Now their amateur political hero has been defeated, leaving his supporters trying to justify their wasted efforts to others, their children and themselves.
Their poor choices had dragged clearer-thinking citizens unwillingly into Trump’s vile orbit when in 2016 they recklessly gifted Trump the presidency of the entire nation.
Thus, today the awful truth remains that for four years these gullible followers had looked evil straight in the face. But they merely stroked their wallets and declared: “I see no evil.”
Bob Copperstone, Wahoo
Put lives over convenience
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is doing everything she can to help stop the spread of COVID-19, while Gov. Pete Ricketts appears to not care about human lives.
I have lost a friend to COVID. My daughter, two cousins and some friends have also contracted the virus. They have no idea where they contacted the virus since they wear masks and do not socialize.
Governor Ricketts needs to listen to the medical experts, save lives and worry less of how others perceive him. He shouldn’t worry about the inconvenience that people think masks cause. He should worry about the health and safety of people.
Cindy Williams, Lincoln
