Letter, 11/15: Put lives over convenience

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is doing everything she can to help stop the spread of COVID-19, while Gov. Pete Ricketts appears to not care about human lives.

I have lost a friend to COVID. My daughter, two cousins and some friends have also contracted the virus. They have no idea where they contacted the virus since they wear masks and do not socialize.

Governor Ricketts needs to listen to the medical experts, save lives and worry less of how others perceive him. He shouldn't worry about the inconvenience that people think masks cause. He should worry about the health and safety of people.

Cindy Williams, Lincoln