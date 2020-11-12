Letter, 11/13: Ricketts must take stronger stand

An article in the Nov. 10 Journal Star ("Ricketts institutes additional measures") presented yet another disappointment from our Nebraska governor.

The attempt by Gov. Pete Ricketts to control the raging coronavirus in our state is once again a complete failure up to and including his denial to demand statewide masking. And I quote: “I think a mask mandate would create resistance from the people.”

What is he afraid of? Is he more concerned about what people think of him or the health and welfare of Nebraskans? Those who counter masking laws claim, “It’s against their constitutional right.” There’s nothing in the Constitution concerning wearing seat belts, not smoking in public buildings, wearing a helmet while on a motorcycle, not driving drunk, not exceeding the speed limit. Nor masks.

This virus is not like the flu nor is it “fake.” I do not call 250,000 dead with another 100,000 predicted to die by the first of the year. If this number of deaths were happening in cars or airlines something would immediately be done, constitutional or not.