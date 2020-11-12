 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 11/13: Let Nebraska lead the way
View Comments

Letter, 11/13: Let Nebraska lead the way

{{featured_button_text}}
Federal Legislative Summit 2019

Nebraska Reps. Don Bacon, Adrian Smith and Jeff Fortenberry and Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse (from left) await their turns to speak at the Federal Legislative Summit on Thursday at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

I do not think our congressional delegation is made up of terrible people. None of them spew the hatred and divisiveness that President Trump does. And yet they've failed us in not courageously calling him out for his vitriol and threats against our Constitution and democracy (too little, too late from Sen. Ben Sasse, but better than nothing).

So I call on them now to move forward in support of our country, to do what they can to limit the ongoing influence of Trumpism on the Republican Party and to return the GOP to its roots of fiscal responsibility, limited government and compassionate conservatism.

Only if good people lead the way back can we heal our land and the party of Lincoln. I would be so proud if our Nebraska delegation led the way.

Elizabeth Hughes, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News