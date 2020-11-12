Letter, 11/13: Let Nebraska lead the way

I do not think our congressional delegation is made up of terrible people. None of them spew the hatred and divisiveness that President Trump does. And yet they've failed us in not courageously calling him out for his vitriol and threats against our Constitution and democracy (too little, too late from Sen. Ben Sasse, but better than nothing).

So I call on them now to move forward in support of our country, to do what they can to limit the ongoing influence of Trumpism on the Republican Party and to return the GOP to its roots of fiscal responsibility, limited government and compassionate conservatism.

Only if good people lead the way back can we heal our land and the party of Lincoln. I would be so proud if our Nebraska delegation led the way.

Elizabeth Hughes, Lincoln

