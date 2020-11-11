 Skip to main content
Letter, 11/12: Mandate would protect state
Letter, 11/12: Mandate would protect state

Anti-Gambling, 10.5

Gov. Pete Ricketts puts on a mask during a news conference regarding casino gambling on Oct. 5 at the state Capitol. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Why is Gov. Pete Ricketts so reluctant to issue a statewide mask mandate?

Nebraska’s rising COVID-19 counts reflect the lack of a mandate in Nebraska along with the 17 other states that lack one. For rural communities, the absence of a state mandate puts business owners in a position that they may have to alienate customers to protect themselves.

For me personally, it puts my elderly parents in danger out in western Nebraska when they attend church and shop in their unprotected community. Governor, please, please do your job and protect the residents of this state.

Sandra K. Sullivan, Lincoln

