Letter, 11/12: Distance creates, widens division

In 1971, social psychologist Dr. Irving Janus developed the construct of groupthink. Groupthink is a common problem associated with group decision making, made by homogeneous groups in which members pretty much hold the same values and have similar kinds of life experiences as one another.

In such contexts, group polarization tends to happen pretty quickly. Groupthink can be disastrous when like-minded individuals make decisions that will affect a broader population that is relatively heterogeneous.

In 1992, social psychologist Dr. Matt Motyl found that most counties in the U.S. were relatively evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans. From that point on, he found a linear growth to the divisions we see today. We have gone from accepting differences of opinion to outright hostility.

Around 1992 was also when the World Wide Web was created. I became involved in studying how groups of people who worked on a project together interacted and developed opinions of each other. Previous studies had been made where these groups met in person.