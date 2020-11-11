Letter, 11/12: Distance creates, widens division

In 1971, social psychologist Dr. Irving Janus developed the construct of groupthink. Groupthink is a common problem associated with group decision making, made by homogeneous groups in which members pretty much hold the same values and have similar kinds of life experiences as one another.
In such contexts, group polarization tends to happen pretty quickly. Groupthink can be disastrous when like-minded individuals make decisions that will affect a broader population that is relatively heterogeneous.
In 1992, social psychologist Dr. Matt Motyl found that most counties in the U.S. were relatively evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans. From that point on, he found a linear growth to the divisions we see today. We have gone from accepting differences of opinion to outright hostility.
Around 1992 was also when the World Wide Web was created. I became involved in studying how groups of people who worked on a project together interacted and developed opinions of each other. Previous studies had been made where these groups met in person.
I was involved in studies where the group members only met on the web and had little information about each other. At the end of the study, the members were asked to give their opinion on how they felt about the other group members. What I found was that compared to the groups who met in person, those who met only on the web were more prone to rate the others more harshly and to group them by some common factor!
Terry Schoonover, Lincoln
