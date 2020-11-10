Letter, 11/11: Governor has reached his peak

I'm not saying I am feeling sorry for Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, but there is something kind of sad to see somebody reach their pinnacle of power and have nowhere left to go but down.

Ricketts' full embrace of Donald Trump puts him out there on a limb for all to see how bad things have become under both elected officials.

For all the things Trump and Ricketts claim this administration has helped and really has not, the worst was ruining Nebraska's agriculture trade market with ill-thought-out tariffs on China. Then Trump bails out farmers and ranchers with billions of government subsidies which he laughably claims is being paid by China.

With Ricketts being term-limited, even with his money, the state GOP doesn't have to run scared of crossing the governor.

The big dog in the governor's office has lost his bite. Whatever happens to Ricketts' political career after 2020, he most likely won't climb this high again.

I'm not going to lose any sleep over that!

Ricky Fulton, Omaha

