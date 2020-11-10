Letter, 11/11: Foolishness spurs recall petition

If I understand this correctly, a group of citizens is filing a petition to recall the mayor and some City Council members. These elected officials hired, then later appointed, a health director who required face masks in public areas.

They object to the health director because they don't like wearing masks. Sounds like a bunch of whining crybabies. The lawsuit won't stop the virus, nor will any lawsuit protect their businesses if a customer or a staff member gets COVID-19 because of this. Sounds like a bunch of fools.