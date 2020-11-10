 Skip to main content
Letter, 11/11: Foolishness spurs recall petition
Letter, 11/11: Foolishness spurs recall petition

Recall Announcement, 10.26

Robert Borer announces the campaign to recall the Lincoln mayor and four City Council members during a news conference at the County-City Building on Monday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

If I understand this correctly, a group of citizens is filing a petition to recall the mayor and some City Council members. These elected officials hired, then later appointed, a health director who required face masks in public areas.

They object to the health director because they don't like wearing masks. Sounds like a bunch of whining crybabies. The lawsuit won't stop the virus, nor will any lawsuit protect their businesses if a customer or a staff member gets COVID-19 because of this. Sounds like a bunch of fools.

Sue Clark, Lincoln

