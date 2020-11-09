 Skip to main content
Letter, 11/10: Recall effort ignores safety
Recall Announcement, 10.26

Samuel Lyon announces the campaign to recall the Lincoln mayor and four City Council members during a news conference at the County-City Building on Monday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

I do not understand why wearing a mask upsets some people. There are those who are trying to recall Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird for Lincoln’s mask mandate. Why can’t you think of it helping others as well as yourself? I hope she continues until we get a vaccine.

I started wearing a mask the first part of April hoping it would help. Dr. Anthony Fauci was concerned there weren’t enough masks for doctors, nurses, etc., so he didn’t encourage wearing one. That has changed, and it seems we can change also.

The mask allows my husband and me to go into a store and, when everyone else is wearing one, makes it even safer. And, yes, I do not like wearing one; having to fool with glasses and hearing aids makes it even worse. But I will do what needs to be done to protect myself and others.

If I go into a store and see a recall sheet, I will leave and not return and encourage others likewise.

Linda Humphress, Lincoln

