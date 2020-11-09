Letter, 11/10: LES must prioritize decarbonization

LES must prioritize decarbonization
On Oct. 16, Lincoln Electric System held a public board meeting to move forward on plans to set a public power decarbonization goal. This is the testimony I sent the board in support of their goal:
My name is Madison Whitney, and I am a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as well as a member of OurClimate, Sustain UNL and the Coalition of Resilient Nebraskans. I urge LES to set a decarbonization goal of 100% renewable energy use by 2035 for Lincoln.
This conversation is not a hypothetical that can be debated any more and hasn’t been for a while. We are facing the effects of our addiction to fossil fuels and need to act now.
Renewable energy and more sustainable practices are being adopted across the country as we face the negative effects of fossil fuels and attempt to decrease our carbon footprint. I have lived in Lincoln for 18 years and have a lot of pride and love for my city, but that doesn’t mean that I don’t want to see change where change is needed.
A plan for decarbonization will insure a cleaner and greener Lincoln for our community now and for future generations. Let’s be on the frontier of sustainable energy management and show the rest of the state the most effective and efficient way to mitigate for our future.
As a state, Nebraska has the potential to be a leader in solar, wind and other forms of renewable energy, what’s stopping us?
Madison Whitney, Lincoln
Recall effort ignores safety
I do not understand why wearing a mask upsets some people. There are those who are trying to recall Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird for Lincoln’s mask mandate. Why can’t you think of it helping others as well as yourself? I hope she continues until we get a vaccine.
I started wearing a mask the first part of April hoping it would help. Dr. Anthony Fauci was concerned there weren’t enough masks for doctors, nurses, etc., so he didn’t encourage wearing one. That has changed, and it seems we can change also.
The mask allows my husband and me to go into a store and, when everyone else is wearing one, makes it even safer. And, yes, I do not like wearing one; having to fool with glasses and hearing aids makes it even worse. But I will do what needs to be done to protect myself and others.
If I go into a store and see a recall sheet, I will leave and not return and encourage others likewise.
Linda Humphress, Lincoln
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!