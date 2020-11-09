Letter, 11/10: LES must prioritize decarbonization

On Oct. 16, Lincoln Electric System held a public board meeting to move forward on plans to set a public power decarbonization goal. This is the testimony I sent the board in support of their goal:

My name is Madison Whitney, and I am a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as well as a member of OurClimate, Sustain UNL and the Coalition of Resilient Nebraskans. I urge LES to set a decarbonization goal of 100% renewable energy use by 2035 for Lincoln.

This conversation is not a hypothetical that can be debated any more and hasn’t been for a while. We are facing the effects of our addiction to fossil fuels and need to act now.

Renewable energy and more sustainable practices are being adopted across the country as we face the negative effects of fossil fuels and attempt to decrease our carbon footprint. I have lived in Lincoln for 18 years and have a lot of pride and love for my city, but that doesn’t mean that I don’t want to see change where change is needed.

A plan for decarbonization will insure a cleaner and greener Lincoln for our community now and for future generations. Let’s be on the frontier of sustainable energy management and show the rest of the state the most effective and efficient way to mitigate for our future.