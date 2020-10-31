Letter, 11/1: Recall effort childish, distracting

Anyone who knows me understands that I am a conservative Republican, and I have never voted for Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. However, as a 30-year board-certified public health physician, I urge the Lincoln city government to take all necessary steps to fend off the ridiculous recall effort sponsored by “LNK Recall,” which sounds like a group of spoiled children claiming “... an assault on the citizens and ‘good life’ of Lincoln” ("Group begins recall effort," Oct. 27).
In particular, as I have watched the COVID-19 drama unfold in Lincoln and around the world, I have been impressed by the professionalism and attention to duty shown by Pat Lopez and the members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and Lincoln City Council. Ms. Lopez’s appointment to a permanent position was long overdue, and at the appropriate time, her efforts and understanding of the COVID disease process probably deserve a pay raise.
To emphasize the point, in my opinion, the mayor and City Council members and Ms. Lopez are acting as responsible adults in a difficult time.
And to reemphasize the point, my wife and I (both in our 70s) do enjoy “the good life” of Lincoln by going out to restaurants with friends and neighbors on a regular basis. We wear masks in public and social distance when inside, and we enjoy ourselves. “LNK Recall” is apparently incapable of understanding this simple concept.
I believe that the city of Lincoln should dismiss this foolishness as soon as possible and continue to focus on governing the city and protecting the citizens from the virus.
Craig Urbauer, Lincoln
