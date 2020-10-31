Letter, 11/1: Recall effort childish, distracting

Anyone who knows me understands that I am a conservative Republican, and I have never voted for Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. However, as a 30-year board-certified public health physician, I urge the Lincoln city government to take all necessary steps to fend off the ridiculous recall effort sponsored by “LNK Recall,” which sounds like a group of spoiled children claiming “... an assault on the citizens and ‘good life’ of Lincoln” ("Group begins recall effort," Oct. 27).

In particular, as I have watched the COVID-19 drama unfold in Lincoln and around the world, I have been impressed by the professionalism and attention to duty shown by Pat Lopez and the members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and Lincoln City Council. Ms. Lopez’s appointment to a permanent position was long overdue, and at the appropriate time, her efforts and understanding of the COVID disease process probably deserve a pay raise.

To emphasize the point, in my opinion, the mayor and City Council members and Ms. Lopez are acting as responsible adults in a difficult time.