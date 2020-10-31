 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 11/1: Pop quiz on fossil fuel
View Comments

Letter, 11/1: Pop quiz on fossil fuel

{{featured_button_text}}
BIZ-COAL-POWER-WEST-3-LA

A view from Highway 14 of wind turbines installed in the Tehachapi Mountains near Mojave, Calif. 

 Marcus Yam, Los Angeles Times

I was pleasantly surprised to see my friend, Mark Daharsh's Local View column ("Believe science and act," Oct. 22) in the paper.

Only thing is, as a retired Lincoln Public Schools teacher, he should have included a test. Here it is, and since we are close to Halloween, the answer to this quiz is very scary:

True or False: There is an infinite amount of fossil fuel (coal, gas, oil) on planet earth.

Now class, spend three minutes thinking about your answer.

Wayne Svoboda, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News