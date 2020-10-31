Letter, 11/1: Pop quiz on fossil fuel

I was pleasantly surprised to see my friend, Mark Daharsh's Local View column ("Believe science and act," Oct. 22) in the paper.
Only thing is, as a retired Lincoln Public Schools teacher, he should have included a test. Here it is, and since we are close to Halloween, the answer to this quiz is very scary:
True or False: There is an infinite amount of fossil fuel (coal, gas, oil) on planet earth.
Now class, spend three minutes thinking about your answer.
Wayne Svoboda, Lincoln
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!