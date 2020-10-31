Letter, 11/1: Oasis shows need for affordable housing

The article (“Where are they now? A look back at the closure of a northeast Lincoln hotel," Oct. 18) about the closure of the Oasis hotel exposed concerns Collective Impact Lincoln has heard for years. Many neighbors struggle to cover basic needs because they spend so much of their income on housing while poor housing conditions threaten their rights, health and safety.

The Oasis provided shelter to families who couldn’t find other homes, but it violated housing laws for far too long. Without regular inspections, the Oasis slipped into disrepair until the city was forced to revoke its operating permit. When the hotel closed, nearly 100 Lincolnites were forced out amid a pandemic.

The article highlights a citywide problem: Lincoln’s shortage of affordable housing means tenants often have no choice but to settle for inadequate places to live, where a lack of accountability through regular inspections breeds health and safety hazards.

Building luxury and market-rate homes won’t fix this. The city’s own affordable housing plan shows that to avoid a full-blown housing crisis by 2030, Lincoln needs to build 5,023 units that rent for $1,000 per month or less.