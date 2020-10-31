Letter, 11/1: Nation must come together

As we come to the end of an unusually acrimonious election campaign, I recalled something written almost 2,000 years ago by Ignatius of Antioch.

Ignatius was a disciple of the Apostle Peter (the first Bishop of Antioch before becoming the first Bishop of Rome). Ignatius became the third Bishop of Antioch, but in 107 A.D. he was killed by wild beasts in the Roman amphitheater during an early persecution of Christians.

Here are the ever timely words of Ignatius, which I hope my Christian brethren and fellow citizens will bear in mind as the 2020 election season draws to a close:

“Meet their angry outbursts with your own gentleness, their boastfulness with your humility, their revilings with your prayers, their error with your constancy in the faith, their harshness with your meekness. And beware of trying to match their example.

“Let us prove ourselves their brothers through courtesy. Let us strive to follow the Lord’s example and see who can suffer greater wrong, who more deprivation, who more contempt.

“Thus no weed of the devil will be found among you. But you will persevere in perfect chastity and sobriety through Jesus Christ, in body and soul.”