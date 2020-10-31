Letter, 11/1: Mayor is trying to protect all

I am in the age and vulnerable health group for COVID-19, and because of the way Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has handled public health measures and the mask mandate, I feel fairly safe going shopping for groceries and doing necessary errands.

I appreciate her careful consideration. We all have to pull together and cooperate if we are going to get the virus under control and our wonderful mayor and council members are doing a superb job under very challenging circumstances.

It is a dark and sad day in our community when a group has to throw a selfish, petty and vindictive tantrum because a few folks don't get their way and want to recall a mayor who is doing her job. Most businesses in town accept these mandates and comply with them like mature adults who understand this isn’t just about them but about the community.

It would cause a harmful disruption to Lincoln to recall the mayor and City Council members over this. Lincoln is lucky to have her in this crisis. Thank you, Mayor Gaylor Baird, for taking the hard but needed stance in the spirit of protecting all of us.

Lark Ferguson, Lincoln