Letter, 11/1: Make masks a good habit
Letter, 11/1: Make masks a good habit

Coronavirus Outbreak

"Masking up still saves lives" by Wendy Birdsall in the Oct. 21 Lincoln Journal Star was a well thought out local view. Buckling up and masking up are definitely saving human lives. So sad to read and hear lives are lost to such simple daily practices of human safety.

Yes, some individuals chose not to buckle up hoping not to be stopped for a traffic violation. Nobody can require one to wear a face mask, but it can be very much encouraged. Once a habit becomes a mindset, habits are difficult to change.

Driver educators insist on students learning safe driving practices to immediately buckle up when getting into a vehicle. 

Wearing masks are promoted by experts and media. Maybe we need safety mask advocate educators.

So buckle up and mask up. This message can save lives.

Ed George, Lincoln

