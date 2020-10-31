Letter, 11/1: Look deeper than the surface

We've always held together in times of crisis. What is happening that things are different now? I don't know that we are being manipulated or just misled, but something isn't right.

All of this anger and hatred isn't the way we are. it's almost like someone is trying to drive a wedge between us. Remember the good old days? When we could disagree but still be friends? There's a really good chance that things are going to get a lot worse. We need to prepare ourselves to not get sucked into this any more than we already have.

One of the other things I thought we all had in common was that we didn't believe the politicians. It seems like these days, we believe those who are reinforcing our own thoughts. How dangerous is that?

Everyday, I see things on the news that aren't exactly accurate. When I dig into many stories there are very important details that have been left out. Everyone has their own agenda. Even me. And you. So we all put our own spin on things. The problem is when we accept somebody else's story as 100% fact.

I would urge you to look into each story that forms your opinions on people and the things currently going on in the world. When you learn the whole story, your view may change.

Scott Kuncl, Crete