Letter, 11/1: Legislature won't be much help

It was with a mixture of both humor and disdain that I read the editorial concerning rural law enforcement in Sunday's Journal Star ("Legislature must address police training," Oct. 25).

The revelation to me during the Legislature's Judiciary Committee meeting was when these people found out that this is a common situation that has been affect in Nebraska for decades and they did not know about it. They did not even realize what has been a common practice in rural Nebraska for quite a while. Several ideas need to be considered.

* These officers are getting on the job and are not just turned loose. There is no great backlog of lawsuits resulting from this practice.

* The training academy is often booked up for months ahead.

* We have been getting along without the senators' involvement for some time.