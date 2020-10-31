 Skip to main content
Letter, 11/1: Gloves don't help with COVID
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

I get it. We’re all a little on edge about the coronavirus. We want to reopen shops and restaurants and attend them as safely as possible. That being said, enough with the disposable gloves! Gloves on a cashier at a store or a food service at a restaurant gives merely the illusion of hygiene.

Who are the gloves actually for: You? No, they’re using gloves in lieu of cleaning their hands. The person wearing them? Maybe, but not if they touch their face or any opening on their face. The gloves serve as a psychological trick to impress the idea of cleanliness, but if you follow the chain of action the illusion quickly dissipates into a horrid reality.

As a nurse, I understand the purpose of gloves, to protect you and/or your patient. However, if a person wears the same gloves all day or through multiple interactions/tasks, they facilitate the transmission of germs, not the opposite (which is definitely our goal right now).

We would all be far better served if we encourage those in food and customer service to forgo the gloves and merely sanitize their hands between each customer, as this is certainly not happening with gloves on. Or if you insist on gloves, change them between each customer.

Seriously, stop with this faulty illusion, and just clean your hands!

Christine Newell Snyder, Lincoln

View Comments

