Letter, 10/9: Trump failed to take a stand

As a former spiritual leader within the Lincoln Jewish community, I feel it is my moral obligation to call out any governmental leader who refuses to publicly denounce white supremacists and their hateful ideology.

When President Trump was offered the opportunity to do so during the first presidential debate of the season, he chose not to do so and instead made a statement that would appeal to those who hold the most odious belief that white people are superior to other people.

His statement of “Stand back and stand by” to the Proud Boys should be an indication that he should no longer lead a nation that bases itself on the belief that all human beings are created equal. This lack of positive leadership on Mr. Trump’s part can lead to nothing but division and violence in society.

Please know that no matter what your political affiliation is, it is imperative to remove anyone from political leadership who endorses and refuses to condemn white supremacist groups. Freedom, democracy and an environment where all can feel safe are dependent on it! Please use your right to vote to express this sentiment.

Nancy Coren, Lincoln

