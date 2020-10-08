Letter, 10/9: Senators not standing up to Trump

Our two senators, Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, both talk the talk, but neither walk the walk. Four years ago, Fischer was against the sitting president nominating a Supreme Court Judge. Now she is for it. What a hypocrite.

Sasse talks about how he stands up to President Trump when others don't to make it sound like he is a very moderate Republican. But when it comes time to vote, he is Trump's lapdog, just like the others. The Republican members of the Senate will forever be known as Trump's 53 stooges.