Letter, 10/9: Senators not standing up to Trump
Federal legislative summit

Nebraska Rep. Adrian Smith (from left), Sen. Deb Fischer, Sen. Ben Sasse and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry await their turns to speak at the annual federal legislative summit on Wednesday at the Strategic Air and Space Museum.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Our two senators, Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, both talk the talk, but neither walk the walk. Four years ago, Fischer was against the sitting president nominating a Supreme Court Judge. Now she is for it. What a hypocrite.

Sasse talks about how he stands up to President Trump when others don't to make it sound like he is a very moderate Republican. But when it comes time to vote, he is Trump's lapdog, just like the others. The Republican members of the Senate will forever be known as Trump's 53 stooges.

Dennis Kramer, Lincoln

