Letter, 10/9: Sasse showed poor judgment

On Feb. 5, Sen. Ben Sasse wrote an open letter giving his reasons for voting against impeachment of President Trump. By this time, President Trump had already learned how deadly the coronavirus pandemic would become, but he kept Americans in the dark and unprepared.
Sasse wrote, “The facts clearly show that the president blurred the line between his own and America’s national interests,” and “Rudy Giuliani walked the president into an 'airplane propeller' with this bonkers Crowdstrike theory …” Still, Sasse concluded, “You don’t remove a president for initially listening to his bad advisors but eventually taking counsel from his better advisors.”
Sasse gave us another reason for voting against impeachment. He asked, “Will America be more stable in 2030 if the Senate – nine months from Election Day 2020 – removes the president?”
Sasse was OK with the president considering his own interests along with our national interest. If the president hadn’t downplayed the danger of COVID-19, many of the over 200,000 souls lost might be alive today. The president is still failing to protect the American people by not “taking counsel from his better advisors.” Trump’s actions have already set our nation on fire.
Trump’s failure to put American interests above his own resulted in staggering American sickness and death and economic collapse from this unpredicted pandemic.
Trump had bad advisors and bonkers beliefs, but Sasse claimed it would be worse for the country to remove him. Senator Sasse appears to be heading for reelection without having to answer for why he didn’t vote to remove a president he found so gullible and willing to listen to bad advisors, including himself.
Sasse should be called to account for his egregiously poor judgment. More than 7 million Americans infected and 200,000 deaths from COVID-19. It didn’t have to be this way.
Jim Boucher, Valley
