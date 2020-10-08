Letter, 10/9: Sasse showed poor judgment

On Feb. 5, Sen. Ben Sasse wrote an open letter giving his reasons for voting against impeachment of President Trump. By this time, President Trump had already learned how deadly the coronavirus pandemic would become, but he kept Americans in the dark and unprepared.

Sasse wrote, “The facts clearly show that the president blurred the line between his own and America’s national interests,” and “Rudy Giuliani walked the president into an 'airplane propeller' with this bonkers Crowdstrike theory …” Still, Sasse concluded, “You don’t remove a president for initially listening to his bad advisors but eventually taking counsel from his better advisors.”

Sasse gave us another reason for voting against impeachment. He asked, “Will America be more stable in 2030 if the Senate – nine months from Election Day 2020 – removes the president?”

Sasse was OK with the president considering his own interests along with our national interest. If the president hadn’t downplayed the danger of COVID-19, many of the over 200,000 souls lost might be alive today. The president is still failing to protect the American people by not “taking counsel from his better advisors.” Trump’s actions have already set our nation on fire.