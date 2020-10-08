Letter, 10/9: Raikes understands rural issues

When it comes time to vote, how do I decide for whom I will vote?

For some that is an easy mindless choice: I’ll vote for anyone in my party regardless of their qualifications.

Sometimes we do these things because we do not have the time or energy to investigate the qualifications of a candidate. I would like you to consider voting for Helen Raikes for Legislative District 23. I went to her website and found a person who has broad leadership experiences. But in addition she has ideas that can help revitalize our rural communities. I also found that since 1994 all governors, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, affirmed her leadership.

I want someone who understands the issues of citizens in rural District 23. She lives in rural Ashland on their beef farm. Helen understands what it means to have schools relying on local property taxes. She has a deep understanding of the issues and choices that families with children face.

We are truly fortunate that someone qualified like Helen Raikes, who has never held political office, would have the courage to step into politics, not something most people would choose to do. I urge you to vote for Helen Raikes for the Nebraska Legislature.

Leverne Barrett, Ceresco

