Letter, 10/9: President tearing nation apart

I know that many people believe their leaders. I, too, believe those who are my leaders. Generally that is a good thing. But I judge what my leaders say up against what I have learned in my experience and what I have learned from credible sources.

President Donald Trump learned in February how dangerous the coronavirus is, but he never warned the American people about one of the simplest and most effective means of protecting yourself from the virus, wearing a mask.

He has even mocked that advice and did so again during the first presidential debate. Thousands of his followers throughout the country have believed him and not worn masks.

As a result, we have suffered the highest death rate in the world. Our country has about 5% of the world's population, yet we have 20% of the world's deaths from the coronavirus. If our people had worn masks, many thousands of us would still be alive. But many believed their president and acted on his advice.