Letter, 10/9: President tearing nation apart

I know that many people believe their leaders. I, too, believe those who are my leaders. Generally that is a good thing. But I judge what my leaders say up against what I have learned in my experience and what I have learned from credible sources.
President Donald Trump learned in February how dangerous the coronavirus is, but he never warned the American people about one of the simplest and most effective means of protecting yourself from the virus, wearing a mask.
He has even mocked that advice and did so again during the first presidential debate. Thousands of his followers throughout the country have believed him and not worn masks.
As a result, we have suffered the highest death rate in the world. Our country has about 5% of the world's population, yet we have 20% of the world's deaths from the coronavirus. If our people had worn masks, many thousands of us would still be alive. But many believed their president and acted on his advice.
We now have a presidential election coming. Our country has never in its history had any problem with election fraud. But now the same president, who gave incorrect advice about wearing a mask, is now warning the country, really his followers, that there will be voting fraud in the election. There will be many who believe him. So now, no matter how the election comes out, there will be those who will not believe the results.
More damage is being done to our country by a few words, spoken often and forcefully but untruthfully, by our president than what the terrorists did to us 9/11. He is tearing our country apart.
Vernon Forbes, Lincoln
