Letter, 10/9: Nebraskans are being bamboozled

I grew up in Lincoln, and I am extremely thankful and appreciative of the unpretentious and honest values that I grew up with. For this reason, I am so alarmed by the way in which the people of this state are being bamboozled by the Trump administration.

The highways of this state, which are funded by tax dollars, are not only an extremely important link in the national interstate highway system that deliver Nebraska's crops to other states, but they are also means by which many residents of the state get their groceries and see their doctor.

How can so many Nebraskans not only accept but defend a president who claims that he doesn't pay his fair share "because he's smart” and nominates a Supreme Court justice who consistently rules against healthcare coverage for preexisting conditions?

Carl Sagan once wrote, "One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we've been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. ... It's simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we've been taken."

This administration is a bamboozle if ever I saw one.