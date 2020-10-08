Letter, 10/9: More to life than your 401(k)

What if we are living in the "good old days" of the future? Having watched the horrific “presidential debate” which was neither presidential nor a debate, this 69-year-old is deeply concerned about the state of our country and what our future may look like.

Currently, we can still express our opinions through peaceful protests, women still have the ability to make their own health care decisions, the majority of us have access to quality health care and a good public education, we still value clean water and air, we still have our forests and we are making progress on racial injustices.

I fear that if Donald Trump is reelected, all these things are in jeopardy. I fear that my children and their children may look back at these chaotic times as the good old days.

Rather than offer hope for the future, our president stokes fear and division and sows the seeds of despair. His vision of the future for people who are not white, for women, for LGBT individuals, for those less fortunate financially, for all of us facing the threat of this pandemic, is sadly not one that gives me any confidence in a better life for future generations ... and that is tragic, in my opinion.