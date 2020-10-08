Letter, 10/9: More than issues at stake

We’ve apparently gotten so used to the degradation of norms and decency over the past four years by the Trump presidency that this now seems normal and totally acceptable to some. We are not voting merely on who will be the next president; we’re voting on the integrity of our democracy, on our global standing and reputation, we’re voting on the decency and personal ethics of our leadership, we’re voting on whether we want this so-called "American experiment" to continue.

Lest we forget the foreboding words of Gen. Jim Mattis, the secretary of defense from 2017 to 2019, “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. We can unite without him, drawing on the strengths inherent in our civil society. This will not be easy … but we owe it to our fellow citizens; to past generations that bled to defend our promise; and to our children.”