Letter, 10/9: Independent and backing Palmtag

Do not be deterred from exercising a fundamental duty of citizens of a representative democracy – to vote. The often negative campaigning of today’s politicians strongly contributes to voter fatigue and thus a depressed voter turnout.
Do not let the campaign tactics of lies and deceptions destroy the basis of our government. Democracy is not a spectator sport. Despots fill vacuums left by intimidated voters.
A cornerstone of our representative democracy is just that -- representatives. We the people choose our representatives. They are not to be chosen by others for us.
As a long time resident of Southeast Nebraska, I am pledging myself publicly to vote for Janet Palmtag as our state senator for District 1 of the Nebraska Legislature. I firmly believe she has the temperament, the experience and the independent voice that are crucial to a representative democracy. Neither the governor nor the Nebraska Republican Party gets to select our state senator -- the residents of Legislative District 1 have that honor.
Keep the Legislature an independent body so that the fundamental principle of checks and balances, pivotal in a representative democracy, remains strong.
I am exercising my duty to vote, and I’m voting for Janet Palmtag for District 1 of the Nebraska Legislature.
I end my letter quoting former State Sen. Sandy Scofield from Chadron in her Letter to the Editor in the Lincoln Journal Star ("Ricketts, dark money weaken Legislature," Aug. 7): “Yours in support of a return to an independent nonpartisan Legislature.”
Sara B. Crook, Peru
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!