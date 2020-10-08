Letter, 10/9: Independent and backing Palmtag

Do not be deterred from exercising a fundamental duty of citizens of a representative democracy – to vote. The often negative campaigning of today’s politicians strongly contributes to voter fatigue and thus a depressed voter turnout.

Do not let the campaign tactics of lies and deceptions destroy the basis of our government. Democracy is not a spectator sport. Despots fill vacuums left by intimidated voters.

A cornerstone of our representative democracy is just that -- representatives. We the people choose our representatives. They are not to be chosen by others for us.

As a long time resident of Southeast Nebraska, I am pledging myself publicly to vote for Janet Palmtag as our state senator for District 1 of the Nebraska Legislature. I firmly believe she has the temperament, the experience and the independent voice that are crucial to a representative democracy. Neither the governor nor the Nebraska Republican Party gets to select our state senator -- the residents of Legislative District 1 have that honor.

Keep the Legislature an independent body so that the fundamental principle of checks and balances, pivotal in a representative democracy, remains strong.