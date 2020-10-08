Letter, 10/9: Grant spruced up neighborhood

In September, Crown Pointe Townhomes Association here in Lincoln received a grant from the Keep Lincoln and Lancaster County Beautiful program to assist with aging-tree and shrub trimming. The grant aided in paying for a roll-off, coupons for tree refuse to the Lincoln and Lancaster County Landfill and tree trimming costs.

More than 30 residents, who were near 70 years and older, worked together on two Saturday afternoons dragging tree limbs, cutting up branches and throwing refuse in the roll-off to spruce up the neighborhood.

The application process found on the City of Lincoln Environmental Public Health site and working with Sarah Mason, the environmental health educator, was so easy and professional. I would encourage any neighborhood facing aging trees and shrubs to contact this governmental agency for assistance. Our neighborhood residents were proud to say, “We old people get things done!”

Glenda Clare, Lincoln

