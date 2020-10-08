 Skip to main content
Letter, 10/9: GOP not what it once was
Letter, 10/9: GOP not what it once was

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters Tuesday on the South Lawn of the White House before leaving for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Pittsburgh for a campaign rally.

I have been a registered Republican since 1972 and used to enjoy defending this affiliation back when civil political discussions were still allowed.

I have, however, always taken pride in the fact that I research the issues and the candidates and then vote for the person whose views most closely reflect my own. This has, quite often, led to a straight party ticket, but there have been exceptions over the years.

That being said, there is no way that I can cast a vote this year for Donald Trump or any of his lockstep congressional bootlickers. The Republican Party that I joined almost 50 years ago would not recognize the moral cowardice and class warfare of today's party. To paraphrase the Time magazine cover from April 1966, “Is the GOP Dead?”

Mike Rasmussen, Lincoln

