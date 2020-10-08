Letter, 10/9: Gold, inflation 10 years later

All the discussion of fiscal and monetary stimulus of late has me often thinking about inflation and gold again. I happened to recall a letter I wrote to the editor a decade ago ("Why we buy gold," Oct. 8, 2010). Re-reading it today sounds like a false alarm warning of a potential currency crisis. I was young and naive, right?

Well, I do admit that I would have expected something more significant to occur by now. That said, I think evidence is mounting that the economy can hardly sustain without 0% interest rates and an ever-expanding Fed balance sheet. Mind you, the Fed engaged in its fourth round of quantitative easing in 2019, before the coronavirus came into play.

Ten years later, I’m in the same position. I don’t know when the dollar bubble will burst, but I do believe it’s tried to and will continue to try until it can no longer be further inflated. I think the risk will be over when the economy can sustain without trillion-dollar stimulus packages, 0% rates and trillion-dollar bond purchases.

Call me when that happens, and I’ll either admit defeat or sell you some gold at record-high prices.

Andy Liesveld, Omaha

